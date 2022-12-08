✕

Architectural Record’s annual competition presents the best new facade components of the year.

Click-in Cladding System This new rainscreen system from Kebony features a cladding profile designed to lock into place using the company’s Grad Mini Rail system. The modified pine boards can be installed vertically or horizontally and are available with a choice of two gap sizes. Pre-mounted rail clips speed installation time by up to 50% as compared to other hidden fastening methods.

Stephen Brockman, partner, Deborah Berke Partners “The Click-in Cladding system satisfies both aesthetic and sustainable concerns simultaneously while compro - mising neither. And in a time of endless customization, this system is refreshing simply by providing only one option.”

8010 Series Sunshade

The blades of the adjustable shades from CRL can be set by tiny increments—from 0º to 35º—to suit a building’s geographical location and sun exposure. Two different blade profiles are available and can be attached horizontally or vertically, allowing for flexible options.

crlaurence.com

Mojave Thermally Modified Wood

Delta Millwork’s Mojave is a thermally modified wood created by placing it in a chamber devoid of oxygen and gradually heating it to between 410°F and 450°F. This non-chemical process caramelizes the sugars in the wood to make it as resistant to decay as pressure-treated lumber.

deltamillworks.com

VacuMax Vacuum Insulating Glass

These vacuum insulating-glass units from Vitro deliver a thermal performance that is two to four times better than conventional insulating glass. Each consists of two 4mm lites separated by a proprietary nonleaded metal seal and vacuum space. The unit works with virtually any traditional glazing system, window frame, or curtain wall.

vacumaxvig.com

fibreC 3.0

Made of organic raw materials, Rieder Facade’s fibreC glass-fiber-reinforced concrete (GFRC) panels are 13mm-thick, noncombustible, and offered in a variety of colors, textures, and formable shapes designed to modulate light and shadow, and create a more dynamic facade. GFRC offers Class A1 thermal properties and a service life of more than 50 years.

rieder.cc