The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has announced it is indefinitely pausing all activities and contributions for ArchiPAC, the organization’s political action committee (PAC), following the assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. (The AIA also released a statement condemning the violence that took place last week—read it here). Founded 40 years ago, ArchiPAC is “bipartisan and supports candidates from both political parties who value policies supporting the built environment and advocate for solutions to issues architects face in protecting the health, safety, and welfare of people,” according to a statement released by the AIA. In 2019 and 2020, the PAC distributed nearly $300,000 in total political contributions.

Read the AIA’s full statement here and below:

AIA is announcing that ArchiPAC (AIA’s political action committee) has paused all PAC activities and contributions indefinitely, pending further review of the political situation and to enable the development of protocols to address this and future events aimed at undermining American voters. AIA is taking these steps as a direct result of the inflamed rhetoric and violence that preceded last week’s Congressional vote to certify the election of President-Elect Joe Biden.

ArchiPAC was founded 40 years ago to further amplify the voice of architects to Congressional policymakers. ArchiPAC is bipartisan and supports candidates from both political parties who value policies supporting the built environment and advocate for solutions to issues architects face in protecting the health, safety, and welfare of people.

AIA remains a bipartisan organization and ArchiPAC is supported solely by the voluntary contributions of AIA members. Its disbursements are managed by a committee of AIA members. We look forward to resuming activities in the future and representing architects and the profession before Congress.