The season moves forward with new luminaire designs that emphasize softness, subtlety, or nature.

Coil Collection Naturals

LightArt has expanded its Coil pendant collection—which is 3-D-printed using the manufacturer’s own upcycled plastic waste—with new shapes, larger sizes, and timely matte-finish colors such as terra-cotta, linen, and concrete. Like the original collection, these pendants feature the same convincing hand-turned-ceramic look.

lightart.com

La Linea

Designed by architecture firm BIG–Bjarke Ingels Group, this flexible linear luminaire from Artemide is now available in North America. The white silicone tubes, applicable to both walls and ceilings, measure 1½" in diameter and come in 8¼' and 16½' lengths. The white LEDs have a 3000-Kelvin color temperature.

artemide.com

Aile

Designed by Luca Nichetto for Lodes, this wall sconce draws on the sleek form of a sports car aileron (aka “aerodynamic spoiler”). The slim die-cast aluminum sconce folds upward and frames the aperture, resulting in an uplight that bounces off the wall to cast a glow downward. Containing a pair of 9W 2700 or 3000K LEDs, Aile is available in black, white, matte champagne, and lacquer red.

lodes.com

Torrey

Part of a new architectural-lighting collection by Cerno, this pendant comprises a 30"-diameter spun-aluminum shade and a diffusing disc that seems to float at the shade’s center. The shade is offered in five exterior and four interior finishes, while the diffuser is available in a choice of three wood, two powder-coat, or three metallic finishes.

cernogroup.com

STELLR Pendant

Following up on its STELLR ceiling luminaires, Lucifer Lighting has applied the same design and technology to a pendant. Like the original, this new fixture provides independently controlled sources for directional downlighting and ambient illumination; the light sources can be synchronized to transform the clear glass diffuser into a translucent one.

luciferlighting.com

NatureConnect

After a year of quarantine, biophilic design in the workplace will be more important than ever. Signify’s answer is NatureConnect, a triple-component lighting system that combines tunable-white LED panels, faux skylights, and a wall-washer to simulate the sun’s course in real time, supporting human circadian rhythms.

signify.com

Non-UV Antimicrobial Lighting

Amerlux has newly incorporated a non-UV antimicrobial light, by health-tech company Vyv, into its existing product offering. Utilizing a spectrum composed of visible light, this proprietary technology works around the clock to fight off microorganisms by inhibiting their growth, destroying the microbes.

amerlux.com

Plint

The minimal form of Nemo’s Plint diverges from the typical spotlight, instead presenting a discreet spotlight concealed by two lateral panels. The beam can be adjusted vertically up to 90º. Plint is composed of aluminum finished in black.

nemolighting.com

Flindt Plaza

Christian Flindt’s eponymous collection for Louis Poulsen has new models including this post-top design for large outdoor spaces. The top is a sculptural module that—whether installed as a single unit (near left) or stacked (far left)—can be fixed atop posts of varying heights. Available in aluminum or Cor-Ten finish, each module features an asymmetrical aperture that softens the downlight.

louispoulsen.com