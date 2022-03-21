✕

This crop of luminaries demonstrate a refined flexibility well suited for both commercial and residential programs.

T-Bar Ceiling FreeForm

Designed to work in conjunction with 2" x 2" and 2" x 4" T-bar ceiling grids—regardless of the main runner position—this PureEdge Lighting system includes 23", 24", and 48" channels that can be arranged in geometric shapes and patterns. The LED fixtures clip onto the grid for fast installation and offer a matte-white lens or deep-cell reflector for even illumination.

pureedgelighting.com

Shard Chandelier

A blend of modern technology and old-world craftsmanship, this Original BTC chandelier features faceted bone china tiles—a total of 30 or 42—fastened onto a laser-cut steel frame. The biscuit-finished tiles create visual interest by presenting a finely ribbed front and smooth sides. Sandblasted glass softly diffuses the light.

originalbtc.com

Volum

Architecture studio Snøhetta designed this imperfect-globe pendant to provide uninterrupted and even 360º illumination. It comes in four sizes and appears to float, thanks to a superthin cable and discreet, practically invisible lid attachment. The three smaller luminaires can be combined in custom ­clusters dangling from a canopy.

lodes.com

Bysted Garden

A 1970s design named for its creator, Danish architect Peter Bysted, this outdoor bollard series from Louis Poulsen has two new scaled-down models, 10" or 21" high, that are commercial grade yet well suited to residential projects. The bollards are constructed with cast aluminum in an aluminum or Cor-Ten steel finish.

louispoulsen.com

Nebula Collection

Italian manufacturer Neri teamed up with architecture firm SOM to develop this urban-lighting family. It offers a wide range of configurations: a path light, bollard, and four different-height posts are available; the latter is offered with further options, such as up to six luminaire heads per pole, an integrated planter, and a motion sensor.

nerinorthamerica.com

Oplight

Jasper Morrison lends his minimalist design sensibility to this simple wall-mounted uplight series by Flos. It features a flat LED board in the shape of a disc and a clear, ridged polycarbonate lens, which deflects light outward as opposed to only washing the wall. Oplight’s aluminum body is available in four white, gray, and black powder-coat finishes, and two sizes.

flos.com

SUN–Light of Lovet

As its name hints, this 24½" x 25½" suspension luminaire from Foscarini is inspired by the sun itself. Designer Tord Boontje reimagined the star’s elusive molten contours as 390 steel “rays” that dramatically diffuse an uplight and downlight. The rays are powder-coated in matte white or matte gold.

foscarini.com

Strut

A jack of all trades, WAC Lighting’s app-­controlled Strut system powers all manner of architectural fixtures (downlights, recessed, wall washers, spotlights, pendants, etc.) and allows for changes on the fly. The channels feature release buttons and a magnetic ­infrastructure that facilitate repositioning of Strut components without having to rewire anything.

waclighting.com

Infinity

Edison Price Lighting provides architects with the ability to “sculpt” a space with light in unlimited ways—from arches and grids to curlicues. This modular system features straight, curved, 90º right- or left-twisted, and 180º twisted modules that can be surface mounted or recessed. Four finishes are available.

epl.com