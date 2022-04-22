The American Institute of Architects (AIA) today announced the winners of its annual COTE Top Ten Awards, an honor given to projects that break new ground in sustainable design. The awards, which are bestowed by the AIA's Committee on the Environment, are judged by a five-member jury and have been presented each year for the past 26 years. This year's honorees range from a government project in Iowa City, to the Louisiana Children's Museum in New Orleans, to a new school and library complex in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The full list of honorees is below:

663 South Cooper, Memphis, by archimania

Edwin M. Lee Apartments, San Francisco, by LEDDY MAYTUM STACY Architects, and Saida+Sullivan Design Partners

Iowa City Public Works, Iowa City, by Neumann Monson Architects

King Open/Cambridge Street Upper Schools & Community Complex, Cambridge, Massachusetts, by Arrowstreet Inc. and William Rawn Associates

Knox College Whitcomb Art Center, Galesburg, Illinois, by Lake|Flato Architects

Meyer Memorial Trust Headquarters, Portland, Oregon, by LEVER Architecture

Roxbury Branch of the Boston Public Library Renovation, Boston, by Utile, Inc.

Tufts University Science and Engineering Complex, Medford, Massachusetts, by Payette

Two additional projects received Top Ten awards for their post-occupancy performance data:

Lick-Wilmerding High School Historic Renovation and Expansion, San Francisco, by EHDD

Louisiana Children's Museum, New Orleans, by Mithun, with associate architect Waggonner & Ball