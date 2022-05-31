In our June issue, Architectural Record presents a wide-ranging selection of hospitality projects from across the globe. From a large luxury hotel in a former factory in China set against a dramatic industrial backdrop, to a smaller one in a 1970 office building designed by Marcel Breuer, to a boutique establishment in Mexico, and an urban hotel in Scandinavia that is a role model for demonstrating spatial flexibility, this special section will illustrate how, despite ongoing challenges, the hospitality industry is alive and well and continues to push the boundaries of inventive design.