While the environmental emergency is endangering the entire planet, its impacts are not equally shared but are far more threatening to poor nations globally and to marginalized communities in the U.S. In a series of articles, RECORD explores these severe problems­—and potential solutions—focusing on inequities in shelter, flood resilience, the peril of extreme heat, and public policy.

