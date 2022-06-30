✕

These materials and furnishings were designed to foster refined yet comfortable settings.

The Walking Bench

Architect Lauren Rottet puts a whimsical spin on a traditional marble bench by mingling straight and diagonal legs—one of which appears to pierce the seat—to create the anthropomorphic illusion that the bench is walking. Constructed with Carrara or ebony marble, it comes in two lengths, 6' and 12'.

rottetstudio.com

Jewel-Tone Palette

Metal-sheet producer Móz Designs is upping the ante on atmospheric interiors with a dramatic new color palette consisting of luminous tones like Peacock Green, Rose Gold, and Night Blue. Applicable to walls and columns, the sheets can be customized with a finish like wood grain as well as with perforated or laser-cut patterns.

mozdesigns.com

MetalWorks Center-Cut Ceiling Panels

Armstrong Ceilings now offers center-cut panels incorporating square, trimless downlights from USAI Lighting to create cleaner ceiling-planes. This option is available on the company’s MetalWorks Torsion Spring, Clip-on, and Torsion Spring Shapes panels, which range in size from 24" square to 24" x 96".

armstrongceilings.com

Valmy

This elegant armchair from Ligne Roset was designed with hotel guest rooms in mind, but can easily fit into other hospitality zones. Its seat and a fanned back reminiscent of a seashell are offered in 11 textiles or leathers, in a wide range of colorways, while the base comes in varnished or black-stained bent solid beech, as well as black lacquered metal.

ligne-roset.com

Layer

As power and recharging stations continue to be essentials for guests in hospitality venues, this minimalist cylindrical charging tower by Dekko is sure to be in demand for its aesthetically appealing profile. Available in three heights, the tech hub can power up to 10 devices with a combination of standard outlets and USB ports. A resting surface for devices is optional.

dekko.com

Element

Atlas Concorde USA has introduced this porcelain-tile collection to replicate the look of stone in five realistic hues, from ivory to carbon. The standard rectangular tiles come in an 11¾" x 235/8" format and a “turtle mosaic” (shown) that mixes irregular pentagrams and hexagrams for a more organic appearance.

atlasconcordeusa.com

Oak Stairs Lockers

A classy Scandinavian alternative to conventional metal lockers or open wood cubbies, this Ethnicraft storage-box system creates visual movement through the angular contours cut into its solid oak doors. Architects can customize the number of boxes, each of which measure 19½" x 10½" x 23¼". Ideal for communal wellness and coworking spaces, the boxes can be further customized with locks.

ethnicraft.com

Room & Board + Cambria Vanity

The Business Interiors arm of Room & Board now offers seven modern commercial-grade vanities featuring Cambria-brand quartz tops. The quartz is available in six classic-tone looks, while the vanities come in up to six sizes and as many as 11 wood finishes.

roomandboard.com

Ajiro Burst of Happiness

Conceived by interior designer Jeffrey Beers, this layered Maya Romanoff wallcovering features a top surface of paulownia-wood veneer, laser cut to reveal its metal-foil backing. Available in a choice of 10 colorways, the covering comes in 9'-square rolls and is Class A fire rated.

mayaromanoff.com

Ocean Master MEGA MAX

This newly launched umbrella from Tuuci covers a whopping area of 16' square to 24' square (rectangular formats are also available) while engineered to face up to 80mph wind gusts. Its main structural components are marine-grade aluminum in eight powder-coat or three wood-look finishes.

tuuci.com