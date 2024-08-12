✕

These furnishings, lighting, and acoustic solutions emphasize both sustainability and style.

Dais

This certified carbon-neutral lounge chair from Keilhauer was designed by Stockholm-based studio FUWL with as few materials as possible. The chair features a sculptural ash frame made from FSC-certified wood and a bio-based foam seat cushion. Dais is available in 10 different stains—from natural ash (pictured) to chartreuse—and several upholstery options.

keilhauer.com

Ice

Bernhardt Design’s new collection of occasional tables is made from hand-blown glass bases with cast-glass tops. Designed by Daniel Germani, the tables are crafted in Italy and available in three sizes (from a 13" × 19" oval to rounds 21½" and 28" in diameter) and in three colors: cobalt blue, amber, and smoke gray

bernhardtdesign.com

Pure Lines

At Milan Design Week this year, OmniDecor released a new range of patterns by designer Lidia Covello for its popular line of decorative glass. The collection emphasizes slim, square, and rectangular lines that create dynamic three-dimensional effects. Each of the nine new patterns is available in opaque and translucent finishes, expanding application possibilities.

omnidecor.it

MushLume Terrace Sconce

This spring, innovative lighting brand MushLume launched a new collection, titled Ode to Nature, of biofabricated table lamps, sconces, and pendants. The lampshades are grown in custom molds using a sustainable hemp byproduct combined with living mycelium (the roots of mushrooms). After the mycelium has fully matured, the lampshades are unmolded, dried, and heated, creating a stable and 100% biodegradable product.

mushlumelighting.com

Silent Mesh+

GKD Metal Fabrics has released the first architectural metal-fabric system for suspended indoor ceilings. Designed for use with the company’s line of aluminum-based acoustic-mesh panels, the mounting solution is engineered from nonflammable materials and can be combined with acoustic fleece to enhance sound absorption.

gkdmetalfabrics.com