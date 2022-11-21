✕

The latest fixtures and controls aim to suit numerous applications in a variety of spaces.

Elara

Both sculptural and spare, this suspension luminaire evokes the forms of outer space with its spherical light source and rings, one of which pivots on its axis to redirect the light. It’s offered in two sizes, close to 2' or 3' in diameter, with black or gold finishes.

lodes.com

Athena Wireless Node

Lutron has updated its Athena lighting-control system with a discreet wireless node designed to manage individual fixtures, to create precise lighting scenes in specific zones. The nodes work with both static- and tunable-white LEDs, and can be mounted on the top or bottom of a fixture or within the ceiling.

lutron.com

Luminator

Flos has reissued this 1954 classic by Achille and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni with LEDs and new colors. In addition to the original anthracite, finish options now include light blue, white, yellow, and red. The tripod-style floor lamp has a stainless-steel neck and stands approximately 74" high.

usa.flos.com

BeveLED Mini Basic PANCAKE

USAI’s newest BeveLED product may be the most slender of the high-powered, all-in-one adjustable recessed lights on the market, and can be fit with downlights and wall washers. At just over 2" deep, it is well suited for tight plenum spaces in a range of settings.

usailighting.com

Oneline

Fritz Hansen has collaborated with Danish artist Kasper Friis Kjeldgaard on this minimalist linear suspension fixture that measures just over ½" wide. The 23"-long rod can be rotated a full 360º, allowing it to be positioned as needed. Finishes include stainless steel, brushed brass, or black-coated steel.

fritzhansen.com

Stellar Nebula Pendant

Designed in collaboration with BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group, this handblown glass fixture from Artemide features an irregular organic shape and an iridescent finish that combine to create a celestial feel. Part of a larger collection that includes suspended clusters and a floor lamp, the pendant is available in three diameters: 8½", 13", and 15¾".

artemide.com

3D Printed Decorative High Bay

Signify-brand Lightolier puts a modern spin on the utilitarian high-bay fixture—aesthetically and technologically—with a modular 3D-printed shade made with recyclable polycarbonate resin. The shades are offered in three styles, in a medium or large format, and a choice of 14 colorful finishes, from rose gold to metallic blue.

signify.com

Type 80 W3

The popular Anglepoise task lamp has been reimagined for vertical applications, with movable joints at the wall, elbow, and shade for maximum adjustability. Together with a 31½"-long arm, the adjustable components aid in directing light where it’s most needed. It is offered in matte black.

anglepoise.com