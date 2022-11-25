✕

When Philip Johnson and John Burgee’s AT&T Building opened in 1984, everyone talked about its “Chippendale” top. Now Snøhetta’s repositioning of the Postmodern icon as a multi-tenant office tower focuses attention on its street-level spaces, especially the transformed garden on the west side of the site. Although begun before the Covid pandemic, the project addresses concerns about healthy workplaces and a business district still struggling to bring workers back to its streets and office buildings. 550 Madison's distinctive "Chippendale" top. Photo © Alex Fradkin The original Johnson-Burgee design included an open arcade at the building’s base on its east, north, and south facades, as well as a galleria covered by a glass barrel vault on its west side. In 1991, Sony took over the building and turned the arcade into retail space and enclosed the galleria with glazing on 55th and 56th Streets. Snøhetta’s reimagining of the base is a far cry from its initial scheme in 2017 that replaced the original rose-colored Stony Creek granite cladding with a scalloped glass curtain wall rising more than 110 feet above the street. The building, now called 550 Madison, retains retail on the east (along Madison Avenue), while returning the passageway between 55th and 56th Streets to a covered, but not enclosed, space. In the process, the architects enlarged the passageway to 21,000 square feet (from 13,000 square feet) by removing an annex building that had housed a Sony store and designed it all as a garden, topped now by a gently sloping and curve-lipped glass canopy supported by steel columns. “We removed a lot more than we added,” says Craig Dykers, a founding partner of Snøhetta.

The firm broke the long, linear space into a series of circular “rooms” with curving wood tables and stone planters and brought in 50 trees, more than 200 flowering shrubs, and thousands of grasses, bulbs, and forbs. On the west side of the garden, they installed a granite waterfall and features like a heated bench curving around a freestanding “hearth” equipped with hot rocks on a metal grate. On the southwest corner, they inserted a pavilion with food kiosks and an elegant restroom with gender-neutral toilet stalls.

Aerial view of the gardens. Photo © Barret Doherty

“It’s not a galleria or an atrium or a garden, but a bit of all three,” says Dykers. More than half of the space is devoted to plantings, which will be irrigated by rainwater collected from the canopy and stored in cisterns. By opening it on the north and south, the firm hopes to better connect it with the rest of the neighborhood and activate this part of Midtown. Dykers says the Snøhetta team, which included landscape architect Michelle Delk, was inspired by Manhattan’s small pocket parks that are integrated with the urban fabric but act as welcome retreats from it.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine says that in the past, privately operated public spaces (POPS) have mostly been “failed experiments.” The new garden at 550 Madison, though, shows that such places can succeed if they emphasize their public character and attract people with inventive design, says Levine. “I think this will redefine what POPS can be.”

1 2 The Gensler-designed lobby interior (1); Interior view of the gardens. Photos © Fred Charles (1); Barret Doherty (2)

In transforming 550 Madison from a corporate headquarters to a multiple-tenant office building, Snøhetta rotated its elevator core 90 degrees and opened an axis from the main entrance on Madison Avenue through the lobby. The firm punched a new arched window on the west side of the lobby, offering views to the garden.

When AT&T occupied the building, about 800 people worked there. Now it will accommodate 2,000 people with more open offices and a dedicated-outdoor-air system that brings filtered air into the building. Gensler designed the new lobby interior and Rockwell Group did the amenities spaces in the sky lobby above the base. The project’s owner, Olayan Group, says it has leased space to the insurance company Chubb, luxury design company Hermès, and the investment firm Corsair.

According to Curbed, there’s a 16 percent vacancy rate in Midtown office buildings as companies navigate changing expectations of the balance between remote and in-office work. Creating healthier work environments and attractive outdoor spaces are a couple of ways of convincing employees to come back to the office. The new 550 Madison is a test of how effective such efforts will be.