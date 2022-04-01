Record Houses 2022 presents a selection of inventive residential designs from Greece to California. Architects Thom Mayne and Morphosis, Johnsen Schmaling, and Mork-Ulnes are joined by firms less well known to the architectural community in demonstrating new ways of thinking about houses that relate to natural and urban settings. Whether embedded in the slopes of a Greek island, hidden in a narrow site in L.A., or tucked into the terrain in Mexico, this selection of houses also demonstrates various ways of fitting into an urban or rural context and exploiting the use of local materials. The responses address sustainability, climate change, and differing programmatic demands in their scope and choice of materials and building techniques.