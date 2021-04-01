The 2021 edition of Record Houses features six impressive residences, each of which respond to diverse contexts and reframe the typology’s otherwise conventional notions. In Mexico, Ignacio Urquiza designs three pavilions on a rugged site; James Cutler creates a unique abode along the Oregon coast; in Lima, Peru, Barclay & Crousse juxtapose intimate and open spaces on a tight urban plot; partners Takaaki and Yuko Fuji realize their Tokyo dream home by using unexpected volumes; Herbst Architects reimagines the classic New Zealand Beach shack; and Bates Masi + Architects add traditional motifs to a modernist dwelling on Long Island.
Now, for the first time, Record Houses will be live: come see and hear from the architects of 2021’s award-winning houses.
Credits: 1.5 AIA LU/Elective; 1.5 AIBD P-CE; 0.2 IACET CEU