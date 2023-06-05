Lorcan O’Herlihy of Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects joins the podcast to discuss the design process for the Sandi Simon Center for Dance at Chapman University, the revitalization of Detroit, and his book Architecture Is a Social Act.

- Lorcan O'Herlihy “Going back to MLK1101 [a supportive housing complex in Los Angeles] to speak to those who live there is so important. You want to hear their stories and about how they feel now. What’s really exciting is that of those who moved in, 95 percent are still there—that’s a key issue. How do you produce supportive housing where the people that are there want to stay? I’m convinced that if you have a holistic design strategy, it lends itself towards that result.”

