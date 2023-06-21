2023 Design Vanguard winners Chis Brown and Brent Linden of Portland, Oregon–based Linden, Brown Architecture join the podcast to discuss their design process and the influence of their past work experiences on their firm.

- Brent Linden “We have found that the best way to have a vision be realized is to have everyone involved have a voice. Instead of one single voice, it’s a chorus that builds over time—if people are vibing and getting excited then everything resonates at a higher frequency.”

Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.