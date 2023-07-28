✕

Location: Manhattan Beach, California

Project size: 5,310 square feet

Program: This beachside home for a family with children includes four bedroom suites and shared gathering spaces across three levels. In this challenging urban infill context, varying degrees of opacity and transparency preserve privacy while maximizing views and natural light.

Design Solution: On a narrow sloping site just blocks from the ocean, Manhattan Beach Residence draws from the honest expression of structure and the utilitarian design approach that characterized California’s mid-century modern architecture. The home terraces the hillside in a series of indoor and outdoor spaces, which create a puzzle of reconfigurable and interconnected volumes.

On the uppermost level, for example, a great room combining living, kitchen, and dining is lined with sliding window-walls to the west (which open to an exterior deck) and a central courtyard to the east. By moving a counterweighted, three-panel kinetic glazed wall and telescoping doors, occupants can transform the great room into a grand outdoor space. On the other side of this courtyard, a double-height library includes eighteen-foot-tall sliding doors, which can also be opened to connect the entire floor.

With a pedestrian walk and greenway flanking the home’s southern edge, lush plantings blend the transition between public and private spaces, and three entrances navigate the topography of the site. Photo © Aaron Leitz Structure and Materials: The design complements the eclectic architectural language of the surrounding stucco, wood-framed, and mid-century houses, incorporating flat awnings and proportionate massing, while retaining its own distinct expression in the dense urban neighborhood. Exterior materials, including glass, black-painted metal, and CMU blocks, create a composition of solids and voids that expresses the spatially complex interior volumes. Additional Information

Completion date: July 2021

Site size: 0.08 acres

Total construction cost: Withheld

Client/Owner: Withheld



Photos © Aaron Leitz

