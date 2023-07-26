Christoph Ingenhoven of Ingenhoven Associates joins the podcast to discuss sustainable design, the business of architecture, and the design process of the controversial Stuttgart Main Station.

- Christoph Ingenhoven “One of the most problematic things [in architecture] is that we let the bad architects build too much—there could be so much more [in terms of] quality. Even with social housing there are so many wonderful examples around the planet, particularly in Sweden and Copenhagen where they do very nice and careful buildings of this type. I really think it's possible.”

