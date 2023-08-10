✕

RECORD's monthly list of upcoming and ongoing exhibitions, events, and competitions.

Upcoming Exhibitions

Emerging Ecologies: Architecture and the Rise of Environmentalism

New York

September 17–January 20, 2024

An exhibition surveying the relationship between architecture and the United States’ environmental movement that emerged in the 1960s and 1970s will be on view at the Museum of Modern Art this fall. Highlighting projects by architects who spearheaded an ecological approach to architecture, such as Buckminster Fuller, Beverly Willis, and Emilio Ambasz, the exhibition also shines a new light on work by practitioners such as Ant Farm. On display are archival drawings, videos, and architectural models spanning six decades of production, as well as seven audio recordings of contemporary thinkers discussing how architecture can navigate the climate crisis today. See moma.org.

Ongoing Exhibitions

Primitive Future—Everything Is Circulating

Berlin

Through August 30, 2023

The German architecture magazine AW presents an exhibition at the Aedes Architecture Forum dedicated to Sou Fujimoto, who was named the 2023 “AW Architect of the Year.” Highlighting 12 completed or ongoing projects by his eponymous Tokyo-based firm, the exhibition includes a series of films that capture the design process, plus a large-scale installation made from suspended wire. The featured projects—which include the Hungarian House of Music in Budapest and the Shiroiya Hotel in Gunma, Japan—encapsulate Fujimoto’s vision of “architecture in harmony with people and nature,” which he pursues through site-specific interventions that dissolve physical boundaries and evoke natural forms. See aedes-arc.de.

Peter Cook: Cities

London

Through September 16, 2023

On the 60th anniversary of Archigram’s inaugural exhibition Living City, this show at Richard Saltoun Gallery celebrates founding member Sir Peter Cook’s six decades of architectural practice. The British architect is best known for his theoretical architecture and embrace of drawing as a practice to bypass real-world constraints and imagine radical urban futures. Conceived as a “visual discussion,” the exhibition features famous projects, including Plug-In City (1963–66) and the continuously expanding Arcadia series, which explores alternative suburban landscapes inspired by Cook’s small-town upbringing. Also on view are his ongoing work with the Cook Haffner Architecture Platform and an immersive virtual reality experience designed specifically for the gallery. See richardsaltoun.com.

Suddenly Wonderful

Berlin

Through September 18, 2023

The Berlinische Galerie spotlights five monumental buildings that were erected in West Berlin during the Cold War for research, education, and culture: the Institute of Hygiene and Microbiology (1974), the Bierpinsel restaurant (1976), the International Congress Centre (1979), and the “Mäusebunker” at the Freie Universität Berlin (1981). After years of neglect, these projects—originally conceived to embody progress—are increasingly appreciated as contributions to high-tech modernism, yet are regularly threatened with demolition. This show enters these debates by bringing together historical design materials with contemporary concepts by 20 Berlin-based architects and planners imagining new uses for the buildings. See berlinischegalerie.de.

1 2 The Mäusebunker (1) and a hotel concept by Bureau N and Something Fantastic for the former International Congress Centre Images © bullahuth (1); the architects (2)

Janna Ireland on the Architectural Legacy of Paul Revere Williams in Nevada

New York

Through October 31, 2023

This exhibition at the Center for Architecture explores Paul R. Williams’s architectural contributions in Nevada through the lens of contemporary photographer Janna Ireland. Williams (1894–1980)—whose clients included Frank Sinatra and Lucille Ball, and among whose high-profile projects were the Beverly Hills Hotel and LAX Airport—was the first licensed African-American architect to practice in the western United States and the first Black member of the American Institute of Architects. He posthumously became the first Black recipient of the AIA Gold Medal in 2017. “Unlike conventional architectural photography that is intended to document every detail,” reads the exhibition website, Ireland’s photographs possess a “moody richness.” See centerforarchitecture.org.

Events

Duck Duck Shed

Las Vegas

October 4–7, 2023

The Paul Revere Williams–designed Neon Museum celebrates the decades of architectural innovation, particularly in hospitality design, that define Las Vegas. The four-day event, named in homage to the seminal architectural text Learning From Las Vegas, will include tours, screenings, exhibitions, and speakers. Highlights include a talk by architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne and the debut of a Darren Aronofsky film specially created for the Sphere, a new music and entertainment venue at the Venetian Resort. See duckduckshed.com.

Designblok 2023

Prague

October 4–8, 2023

The 25th edition of this festival follows the theme “Journey,” reflecting on the past two decades of Czech design and the role of design in effecting social and environmental change. In addition to showcasing new products from around the world, the program includes a series of exhibitions and accompanying events exploring history and innovations in architecture, interior design, furnishings, and fashion. This year, the event will take place across three venues: the Trade Fair Palace, the Royal Garden of the Prague Castle, and the Museum of Decorative Arts. See designblok.cz/en.

Tomorrow.Building World Congress 2023

Barcelona

November 7–9, 2023

Kicking off this year as part of the Smart City Expo World Congress at the Toyo Ito–-designed Fira Barcelona Gran Via, this new conference is dedicated to the transition of urban buildings and infrastructure to sustainability. Exploring topics such as green districts, decarbonizing infrastructure, urban strategies and management, and smart buildings, it features speakers like UNICITI founder Olga Cheplianskaia and urban planner Carlos Moreno, who developed the 15-minute city concept. See tomorrow-building.com.

Competitions

22nd Annual Tile of Spain Awards

Deadline: October 18, 2023

The Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturer’s Association (ASCE) invites architects, designers, and trade professionals to enter their annual competition, which honors the design possibilities of ceramic tile in projects around the world. The jury, led this year by architect Carme Pinós, will select two winners, in the categories of architecture and interior design respectively, who will each receive cash prizes of €15,000. See tileofspainawards.com.

E-mail information two months in advance to schulmanp@bnpmedia.com.