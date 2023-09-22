✕

Cyclade Tables

Really a trio of tables, Cyclade was designed by Gabriel Tan for Herman Miller. The island-like tables can be arranged together or apart, standing at different heights for nesting, and have distinct shapes and qualities that allow for creative configurations. Offered in a range of wood and marble tops, Cyclade possesses a sculptural quality that recalls designs of the celebrated Isamu Noguchi.

hermanmiller.com

Ripple Side Table

Inspired by the linear patterns left in sand as tides recede, this side table from Holly Hunt sports wavy ridges on both its hefty ovoid Slovenianmarble base and anodized-aluminum top. Ripple comes in two sizes: 10¾" wide x 18" deep x 18¼" high or 12½" wide x 21¼" deep x 20¾" high. Its top is available in seven hues, including neutral and jewel-tone colors.

hollyhunt.com

Kintsugi

Inspired by Japanese pottery, this Daltile series is a large-format porcelain tile that mimics the look of concrete with random cracks defined by the glint of metal. The base is specifiable in four tones, while the cracks feature a golden pigment. For added character and variety, the collection’s Hibi style (shown) incorporates fragments of Japanese micropatterns. Depending on style, sizes range from 8" square to 48" x 110".

daltile.com

Caruso

A simple yet elegant chaise longue by Frag, Caruso is modeled to accommodate the body’s natural contours, complete with a headrest. It is constructed with a matte black–painted tubular steel frame, a thin yet rigid leather-covered shell, and a mattress pad specifiable with leather or fabric upholstery. It measures 67" long x 26" wide.

frag.it

Haze

In collaboration with Turkish designer Begüm Cânâ Özgür, Nanimarquina’s playful rug collection exemplifies the interactions of color deployed in rectangular striped fields that blend and gradate into each other. Woven of equal parts New Zealand and Italian wool, the rugs are offered in four color combinations and five formats, including a runner.

nanimarquina.com

Alkemis Paint

A paint brand that launched just this year, Alkemis describes its product as the world’s first architectural wellness paint. Said to be nontoxic and zero-VOC, the Cradle to Cradle–certified coating is made with natural pigments and a clear quartz, which some claim emit positive ions and reduce stress. Currently there are 119 colors with a velvetmatte finish, as well as a mineral-based primer.

alkemispaint.com

Brise Dining Chair

This Gervasoni seating is a modern-day take on the traditional cane patio chair, recreating the open-weave Vienna straw pattern with a laser-carved perforated back. Available in side chair and armchair versions, the Brise dining chair sits on skinny tubular-steel legs painted to match its seat and back, which are composed of a proprietary composite material derived from natural wood. Brise comes in a choice of three colors.

gervasoni1882.com

Koinè Wall

Luceplan has expanded its Koinè family of luminaires, designed by Mandalaki Studio, with new wall models comprising a slim 8mm right-angle stem that doubles as the lamp’s on/off touch control, a wall anchor, and a near 8"-diameter cymbal-shaped reflector made from aluminum with a mineralglass lens. Perfect for bedside reading or dining booths, this new offering is fitted with a plug, making it easier to install in retrofit projects.

luceplan.com

Flare Collection

Recycled metallic flakes create a shimmery blizzard of sorts in this decorative 3form material, well suited for hospitality settings. Available as an option for the manufacturer’s best-known resin panels, Varia and Chroma, the flakes are embedded in the surface of one or both sides of the material to achieve different lighting and reflective effects. Varia is specifiable in three colors and Chroma in two; all come in two panel sizes.

3-form.com