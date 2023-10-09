Joining October’s multifamily housing section, this month we also profile a diverse collection of single-family residences. North American projects include a Bay Area accessory dwelling unit lent sectional complexity through a prismatic form, a revamped Brooklyn rowhouse combining typical materials in unexpected ways, and an enigmatic interpretation of a gable-roofed house in suburban Toronto. Across the Atlantic, we visit a multigenerational residence in Madrid that improves the quality of life for an elderly couple adjusting to mobility challenges, and a brick-clad townhouse in central Brussels that embraces a lively streetscape while offering seclusion and privacy within.