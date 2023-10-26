✕

Plush fabrics, warm colors, and bold patterns, set this selection of upholstery, rugs, and wallcoverings apart.

Porto

A fifth collaboration between Maya Romanoff and architect David Rockwell, Porto is an unusual wallcovering that features sustainably harvested cork hand-inlaid on metallic foil. It is available in 27 colorways and three designs: Deco resembles draping fabric, Elo is a chain-link pattern, and Lino is a series of rhythmic lines.

mayaromanoff.com

Tegel

Tegel, by Sir David Chipperfield, is a rug that features three color areas in three design variants: Corner, Side, and Center. Each design variant comes in seven different color schemes and a range of sizes, including custom. It has a hand-tufted bouclé weave in wool and linen.

kasthall.com

Unexpected

This new collection offers the commercial industry three designs: Tweedy, Thick and Thin, and Modern Plaid (pictured) in a range of surprising and bold colorways. The PVC-free textile range meets demanding performance standards and sustainability metrics that include GREENGUARD.

momentumtextilesandwalls.com

Drop 22

The latest in performance ­luxury textiles from Designtex, this collection is cleverly engineered to withstand robust cleaning and disinfectants, without sacrificing creativity or tactility. Habitat, Roundel, and Stamp (right) are constructed with the organic irregularity of soft bouclé yarns, and Check (far right) is a carefully crafted and lively geometric pattern.

designtex.com

QuiltForms

Launched at NeoCon, QuiltForms offers colorful sound control through ceiling baffles, screens, curtains, and wall art inspired by its cushiony namesake. With various fabric options, stitch patterns, and installation methods, these acoustic modules can be easily customized and composed.

mioculture.com

Oblique

Matthew Hilton captures the tradition of overlaying rugs by using this simple design of monochromatic oblique figures in different positions. Handwoven with 100-percent Afghan wool, the different pile heights were achieved by mixing two techniques, hand knotting and sumak. Available in a palette of warm, powdery tones and earthy colors.

nanimarquina.com

Philipp Plein

Italian wallcovering company Zambaiti Parati recently launched a partnership with Philipp Plein. Inspired by the fabrics and materials the German designer uses in his fashion apparel and accessories, the digitally printed collection includes textural effects and a tropical line with floral elements.

zambaitiparati.com