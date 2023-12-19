✕

Architectural Record's annual competition presents the best new seating and tables of the year, with a focus on modularity and function.

Max Chair

Architect Arthur Casas designed this sleek chair for +55 Design, originally with a fiberglass seat. Now it’s available with a leather-only seat shell. The leather is molded to comfortably hold the occupant and is available in five tones. The rest of the piece is composed of aluminum and Forest Stewardship Council–certified Sucupira wood.

en.55-design.com

Oasis Collection

Rocky Mountain Hardware channels natural forms in this sculptural collection. The line, designed in collaboration with Robert A. M. Stern Architects, comprises pulls, locks, and levers for interior doors, as well as pulls and knobs for cabinetry. All are cast of recycled bronze and finished in any of 12 tones.

rockymountainhardware.com

“The Oasis collection is rich in tactility and modernity, with forms that celebrate their handmade nature while inviting human touch.”

Willow Table

Reminiscent of origami and Cubism, this Rottet Collection table neatly folds into an abstract 2D piece that’s easy to store away. The 35" diameter top is available in cerused oak (in three finishes), natural walnut, and sustainable macassar ebony, while the base is offered in dark bronze, bronze, and stainless steel.

rottetcollection.com

Bao

A playful pouf from HBF, Bao is available in six models: small or medium round drums, large semicircles, stackable units, and drums with a low or high loop handle. The pieces are available in a wide range of HBF’s own textiles and full-grain leathers, some of which can be customized with concentric-circle quilting.

hbf.com

Active Pony

Humanscale’s Active Pony evokes a saddle with its triangular seat, which has a 7º give in all directions to accommodate body movement, activate core muscles, and minimize fatigue. Several textile and color options are available, while the pneumatic base comes in three cylinder heights for different adjustment ranges.

humanscale.com

Garça Chair

This chair from Brazilian furniture maker +55 Design features slim steel legs inspired by egrets, and a body informed by the iconic midcentury Butterfly stool by Sori Yanagi. The leather-covered seat and back come in three shades. The seat is also specifiable in three colors of wool upholstery or five colors of canvas.

en.55-design.com

Semiton

This Arper collection comprises an aluminum platform-like base and a bevy of tabletops, shelving modules, and cabinets, all of which are reconfigurable as needs change. The system’s medium-density fiberboard paneling, offered in a range of colored lacquers or wood veneers, is finished on all sides to allow movement to any part of a room.

arper.com