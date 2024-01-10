Lake|Flato founders Ted Flato and David Lake join the podcast to discuss receiving the 2024 AIA Gold Medal, the impact of site on the design process, and lessons learned throughout the last four decades working in architecture.

- David Lake “The intrinsic idea that we want to touch the Earth as lightly as possible, no matter the scale of the building, has been a key focus of ours for 40 years. Sheltering habitats and nurturing all life is really what drives us forward. We think architecture should intrinsically connect us and conserve nature to bring the outdoors in.”

Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.