RECORD's monthly list of upcoming and ongoing exhibitions, events, and competitions.

Upcoming Exhibitions

Tashkent Modernism

Basel

May 4–August 25, 2024

An exhibition at the Swiss Architecture Museum uncovers the modernist heritage of the Uzbekistan capital. The roots of Tashkent’s unique architectural heritage can be traced back to 1966, when a devastating earthquake allowed ambitious urban­redevelopment plans to be expedited and the city remade in the image of a Soviet utopia. Contributions from architects throughout the Soviet Union included the Lenin Museum (1970), the State Museum of Arts (1974), and the Heliocomplex Sun (1987). Presented with the Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation, this exhibition introduces such architectural masterpieces while presenting strategies for preserving and updating mod­ernist buildings in the present. See sam­-basel.org/en.

Ongoing Exhibitions

Human Traces—World Heritage

Jyväskylä, Finland

Through January 21, 2024

The Alvar Aalto Museum, in collaboration with the Museum of Central Finland, hosts an exhibition exploring tangible and intan­gible heritage, from the Great Wall of China and Finnish sauna culture to modern archi­tecture, as linked to works by Alvar Aalto. Consisting of five displays designed and curated by Finnish­-Spanish architect duo Anna and Eugeni Bach, the exhibition re­flects on posterity and impermanence in cultural memory. See aalto2.museum/en.

1 2 A church in Petäjävesi, Finland (1), and the sea fortress of Suomenlinna (2) are among the Finnish heritage sites explored in the Alvar Aalto Museum exhibition. Photos © Eugeni Bach (1), Harvey Barrison (2)

Swimming in Atmosphere

Berlin

Through January 31, 2024

The Aedes Architecture Forum presents an exhibition devoted to swimming pool and spa architecture, focused on the work of 4a Architects. Through 12 realized and unreal­ized projects by the Stuttgart, Germany–based firm, the exhibition explores how these “atmospheric water worlds” are sensitively designed with place, budget, accessibility, materiality, and sustainability in mind. Displayed projects include the Freizeitbad Stegermatt in Offenburg, which was co-developed with the local population; the Emser Therme, a wellness complex and hotel in Bad Ems; the energy-autonomous Hallenbad Oppenheim; and the renovated Mineralbad Berg in Stuttgart. See aedes­arc.de.

Print Ready Drawings

Los Angeles

Through February 4, 2024

An exhibition at the MAK Center for Art and Architecture, which is headquartered in R.M. Schindler’s landmark 1922 home in West Hollywood, explores an era of architec­tural print culture between 1950 and 1989, when architects began to engage with tech­nologies of printing and printmaking. Displayed composite and mechanical prints—which were reproduced via photographic papers, Letraset transfer sheets, and Rapid­ograph pen, among other methods—are grouped into 12 “case studies” to investigate a history of architectural authorship through the supplies and techniques of drawing pro­duction rather than individual practitioners. See makcenter.org.

Print Ready Drawings installation view. Photo © Joshua Schaedelz

Events

We Design Beirut

Beirut

March 4–7, 2024

Founded by Mariana Wehbe with designer Samer Alameen and visual studio Banana­ monkey, the inaugural edition of Lebanon’s design festival will feature established and up­-and-­coming designers, craftsmen, experts and educators from around the world. Held at various locations throughout the city, the four-­day festival will host workshops, show­ rooms, installations, and talks that aim to showcase themes of empowerment, preserva­tion, and sustainability. See wedesignbeirut.com

Real Places 2024

Austin, Texas

April 3–5, 2024

The Texas Historical Commission’s annual conference returns for its 8th edition. Bringing together architects, historians, and preservation officers, among other professionals, the three-day event will feature educational seminars, talks, and networking opportunities to enhance preservation efforts in Texas. See thcfriends.org.

Competitions

2024 Lumen Awards

Deadline: January 12, 2024

Since 1968, the New York City chapter of the Illuminating Engineering Society has recog­nized originality and ingenuity of lighting design in their annual awards program. Submitted projects must have been completed after January 2022 and must have been designed by a New York City–based designer or be located in New York City. See iesnyc.org.

