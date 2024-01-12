RECORD's monthly list of upcoming and ongoing exhibitions, events, and competitions.
Upcoming Exhibitions
An exhibition at the Swiss Architecture Museum uncovers the modernist heritage of the Uzbekistan capital. The roots of Tashkent’s unique architectural heritage can be traced back to 1966, when a devastating earthquake allowed ambitious urbanredevelopment plans to be expedited and the city remade in the image of a Soviet utopia. Contributions from architects throughout the Soviet Union included the Lenin Museum (1970), the State Museum of Arts (1974), and the Heliocomplex Sun (1987). Presented with the Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation, this exhibition introduces such architectural masterpieces while presenting strategies for preserving and updating modernist buildings in the present. See sam-basel.org/en.
Ongoing Exhibitions
The Alvar Aalto Museum, in collaboration with the Museum of Central Finland, hosts an exhibition exploring tangible and intangible heritage, from the Great Wall of China and Finnish sauna culture to modern architecture, as linked to works by Alvar Aalto. Consisting of five displays designed and curated by Finnish-Spanish architect duo Anna and Eugeni Bach, the exhibition reflects on posterity and impermanence in cultural memory. See aalto2.museum/en.
1
2
A church in Petäjävesi, Finland (1), and the sea fortress of Suomenlinna (2) are among the Finnish heritage sites explored in the Alvar Aalto Museum exhibition. Photos © Eugeni Bach (1), Harvey Barrison (2)
The Aedes Architecture Forum presents an exhibition devoted to swimming pool and spa architecture, focused on the work of 4a Architects. Through 12 realized and unrealized projects by the Stuttgart, Germany–based firm, the exhibition explores how these “atmospheric water worlds” are sensitively designed with place, budget, accessibility, materiality, and sustainability in mind. Displayed projects include the Freizeitbad Stegermatt in Offenburg, which was co-developed with the local population; the Emser Therme, a wellness complex and hotel in Bad Ems; the energy-autonomous Hallenbad Oppenheim; and the renovated Mineralbad Berg in Stuttgart. See aedesarc.de.
An exhibition at the MAK Center for Art and Architecture, which is headquartered in R.M. Schindler’s landmark 1922 home in West Hollywood, explores an era of architectural print culture between 1950 and 1989, when architects began to engage with technologies of printing and printmaking. Displayed composite and mechanical prints—which were reproduced via photographic papers, Letraset transfer sheets, and Rapidograph pen, among other methods—are grouped into 12 “case studies” to investigate a history of architectural authorship through the supplies and techniques of drawing production rather than individual practitioners. See makcenter.org.
Print Ready Drawings installation view. Photo © Joshua Schaedelz
Events
Founded by Mariana Wehbe with designer Samer Alameen and visual studio Banana monkey, the inaugural edition of Lebanon’s design festival will feature established and up-and-coming designers, craftsmen, experts and educators from around the world. Held at various locations throughout the city, the four-day festival will host workshops, show rooms, installations, and talks that aim to showcase themes of empowerment, preservation, and sustainability. See wedesignbeirut.com
The Texas Historical Commission’s annual conference returns for its 8th edition. Bringing together architects, historians, and preservation officers, among other professionals, the three-day event will feature educational seminars, talks, and networking opportunities to enhance preservation efforts in Texas. See thcfriends.org.
Competitions
Since 1968, the New York City chapter of the Illuminating Engineering Society has recognized originality and ingenuity of lighting design in their annual awards program. Submitted projects must have been completed after January 2022 and must have been designed by a New York City–based designer or be located in New York City. See iesnyc.org.
E-mail information two months in advance to schulmanp@bnpmedia.com.
Post a comment to this article
Report Abusive Comment