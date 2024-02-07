Eric Höweler of Höweler + Yoon joins the podcast to discuss the revitalization of the Coolidge Corner Theatre outside of Boston, the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers on the University of Virginia campus, and how a narrative-driven design process is leading the firm to redefine existing typologies.

- Eric Höweler “The project [the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers] was about history—history that’s still manifesting itself in the present. It’s a place to come together, something that a memorial can do that other forms of commemoration or repair cannot. Architecture can create a place for people to unite and see themselves as a community with a set of shared values. It’s really beautiful.”

Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.