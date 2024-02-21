Marcelo Spina and Georgina Huljich, co-founders of Los Angeles–based Patterns, join the podcast to discuss the adaptive reuse–based Victory Wellness Center project in North Hollywood, the influence of technology on their firm, and how the practice of architecture is evolving.

- Marcelo Spina “I think this project [Victory Wellness Center] added two things to the community and the neighborhood. It added architectural character with civic aspirations, even though it's not a civic building. It also added quality open space—this landscape gives the neighborhood a certain formality and character that it didn't have but was in much need of.”

