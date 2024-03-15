Seemingly sprouting out of the Emirati coastline, when viewed from above, Palm Jumeirah is one of the largest man-made archipelagos in the world and Dubai’s premier vacation destination. Thousands of luxury villas and resorts pepper the palm’s sandy “fronds” and the crescent-shaped breakwater that surrounds them—including Atlantis The Royal, the newest offering from the aquatic-themed hotel chain operated by Kerzner International. Kohn Pedersen Fox’s New York office, serving as design architect, remolded the logic of a tall building into a sinuous super-scale lattice that stretches more than a quarter mile in length. The permeable structure, open to the gentle sea breeze from the Persian Gulf, soars 43 stories to offer guests and residents sky-high terraces, cabanas, and pools. And when taking in the sun grows old, the hotel features a full complement of amenities: over a dozen restaurants, high-end retail, and critter-filled aquariums.