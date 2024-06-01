✕

A combination of infrastructure, site-specific sculpture, and urban landmark, Halo recently opened in Vigo, Spain. The public “lift” and suspended walkway help pedestrians navigate the hilly terrain in this port city just north of the Portuguese border. Comprising a 141-foot-tall shaft that houses two elevator cabins and a truss-supported ring-shaped walkway 295 feet in diameter, Halo crosses over a busy highway and connects a lower section of Vigo with a part of town at a higher elevation, and to a new Morphosis-designed multimodal station. One piece of a larger urban mobility plan, Halo has shortened a 30-minute trip on foot to about three minutes, says architect José Carlos Nunes de Oliveira, whose Porto-based firm, NOARQ, designed the project with local firm AM2 Arquitectos and structural engineer Arenas & Asociados.