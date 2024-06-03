Focused on civic architecture, the June issue profiles three buildings that play indispensable roles in the communities that they serve: a church and community center in Gothenburg, Sweden, that melds the spiritual and secular; a pragmatic, multifaceted municipal complex erected for the fast-growing Northwest Arkansas city of Springdale; and a revamped Washington, D.C., research library—home to the world’s largest Shakespeare collection—located in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol. Beyond this trio, we celebrate the adaptive reuse–based revival of Michigan Central Station, a towering icon of Detroit once emblematic of the city’s decline but now of its resurgence; travel the globe for a survey of new embassies and consulates that represent the U.S. abroad; and share a snapshot of a sculptural work of public infrastructure that gives residents a much-needed “lift” in a hilly Spanish city.