This season's lineup of HVAC solutions offer unobtrusive and easily integrated systems.

Custom Curved Diffuser

Invi Air’s seamless custom air diffuser can be installed directly into ceilings or walls, in any shape, size, or slot thickness or angle to allow for greater flexibility, freeing the architect from the constraints of designing around traditional unsightly air vents. Invi Air uses a proprietary composite material that lowers ambient noise levels associated with aluminum mechanical systems and reduces typical condensation by up to 95%.

inviair.com

SMART MULTI

Mitsubishi Electric Trane has launched three new capacities, 6-, 8-, and 10-ton pump systems, to its existing line of SMART MULTI heat pumps. The systems are suitable for light-commercial buildings that require zone-specific heating and cooling. Notably, the heat pumps offer multidirectional piping on all sides, taking up less physical space than comparable units.

metahvac.com

BLD723

These louvers are available in a range of models, sizes, and finishes, and depths ranging from 1½" to 12", and have a hidden mullion for a continuous look. They can also accommodate numerous blade angles and spacing between them, with closely placed horizontal blades minimizing wind-driven rain, to reduce damage and additional operating expenses.

ruskin.com

TECHNOFORCE

The TECHNOFORCE is an all-in-one HVAC stock skid system by Bell & Gossett, suitable for pressure-booster applications. It consists of two to three end-suction, close-coupled footless pumps, and, prefabricated, can fit through a standard 36"-wide doorway as a turnkey solution ready for hookup.

xylem.com

FL-10

This newly launched product fully integrates the Titus FlowBar architectural linear diffuser system with the Apure MINUS 2 light module. The integrated FlowBar system has a 1" slot width and a frameless border, and it is available in 6', 9', 10', and 12' segments.

titus-hvac.com