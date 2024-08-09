Views of Planet City

Los Angeles

September 13, 2024–February 14, 2025

The Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-Arc) presents an exhibition imagining a future without sprawl. The show’s premise, based on an ongoing project by architect and lead curator Liam Young, looks toward a 2050 when all of humanity has retreated into a single city housing 10 billion people, leaving the rest of earth’s territory for rewilding and the return of stolen lands. In addition to Young’s evolving body of work, Views of Planet City includes contributions from SCI-Arc faculty Jennifer Chen, John Cooper, Damjan Jovanovic, and Angelica Lorenzi. The show will be presented simultaneously at two galleries, the Pacific Design Center in the Cube and the SCI-Arc Gallery in the school’s downtown campus. See sciarc.edu

Thom Mayne: Shaping Accident

Venice, California

September 18-October 26, 2024

L.A. Louver presents the debut American exhibition of a new body of work by Morphosis founder Thom Mayne, oriented around how technology can reframe and readdress the artmaking process. The series of artworks on display are created using an algorithm-based process, directed by Mayne, in which a multitude of images are produced and developed through a potentially limitless loop of coding, analysis and decision-making. The images are then 3D printed with UV ink on aluminum, wood or paper panels, creating layered and abstract compositions. See lalouver.com.

Ongoing Exhibitions

Beyond Heights: Skyscrapers and the Human Experience

Milwaukee

Through September 8, 2024

An exhibition at the Milwaukee Art Museum explores the advent of skyscrapers through prints, photographs, and design objects from the early 20th century as evidence of a shift in human imagination, experience, and perception. Featured artists include photographers Lewis Wickes Hine and Walk­er Evans, furniture designer Paul T. Frankl, and painter Louis Lozowick. See mam.org.

Linda Bo Bardi: The Poetry of Concrete

Berlin

Through September 22, 2024

An exhibition at the Tchoban Foundation’s Museum of Architectural Drawing showcases 40 drawings by the renowned Italian-born Brazilian architect. The selected works, courtesy of the Instituto Bardi, formed the conceptual groundwork for six of Bo Bardi’s realized projects for cultural institutions: the Casa de Vidro (1951), the Solar do Unhão (1961), the São Paulo Museum of Art (1968), Teatro Oficina (1984), SESC Pompéia (1986), and Casa do Benin (1987).Complementing the archival drawings are photographs by the artist Veronika Kellndorfer, a scholar of Bo Bardi’s architectural legacy and its societal narrative. See tchoban-foundation.de

Modern Masterpiece Uncovered: Galloway’s Furniture Showroom by Victor Lundy

Sarasota, Florida

Through October 27, 2024

In 1959, the Victor Lundy–designed Galloway’s Furniture Showroom of Sarasota opened in Florida. The two-story, transparent, cylindrical building, featuring an exposed wood “morning glory” structure and suspended mezzanine, soon became a local landmark, and centers heavily in the architect's legacy as a leader of the Sarasota School of Architecture. However, in the 1980s, a renovation concealed much of the original building's materials and details. An exhibition at the Sarasota Art Museum "uncovers" the building, exploring its architectural and culture significance in the context of the Sarasota School and Victor Lundy's career. The exhibition concludes with a display of design concepts by architecture students from Hampton University for rehabilitating, expanding, and adaptively reusing the former Galloway’s structure. See sarasotaartmuseum.org



1



2

3 A 1960 postcard of Galloway’s Furniture Showroom (1), and the building in 1959 (2), and 2024 (3). Photos: courtesy Sarasota Architectural Foundation (1, 2); © Zachary Timmons (3)

Welcome to Tribuneville

Chicago

Through December 30, 2024

In the summer of 1922, the Chicago Tribune launched an international architectural competition for the design of its new headquarters. The contest drew worldwide attention, and attracted over 250 entries from 23 countries. MAS Context presents a hand-drawn animation by architectural cartoonist “Klaus” exploring an alternate history for Chicago—one where 60 of the most inventive entries had been built, in addition to flying machines, elevated walkways, monorail tramways, and other fantastical details dreamed up by the artist. The animation, originally created in 2022, has now been drastically expanded for a large-scale installation at 150 Media Stream, a public digital art installation consisting of 89 LED blades in the lobby of 150 N Riverside Plaza. At over 150 feet long and 22 feet high, the screen is the largest structure of its kind in the city. See mascontext.com

Capital Brutalism

Washington, D.C.

Through February 2025

In the mid-20th century, urban-renewal efforts ushered in a Brutalist phenomenon that transformed the nation’s capital. The National Building Museum explores the history, current state, and future of seven polarizing buildings (and the Washington Metro system) from this era. In addition to archival material, the exhibition includes reimaginings of selected buildings by architecture firms including Studio Gang, Brooks + Scarpa, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Gensler, and 2023 Design Vanguard BLDUS. See nbm.org

Events

Singapore Design Week

Singapore

September 26–October 6, 2024

The 2024 edition of the annual festival is curated around the theme “People of Design,” celebrating the achievements of everyday visionaries that shape the contemporary world. Participants include three-time President*s Design Award winner Hans Tan, tech futurist Cathy Hackl, general and artistic director of Het Nieuwe Instituut and RECORD contributor Aric Chen, and more. See sdw.designsingapore.org.

The Sustainable Future of CLT in the South: Grow. Design. Build.

Auburn, Alabama

October 7-9, 2024

Auburn University presents a three-day conference exploring the potential for cross-laminated timber construction in the American South. Organized by the University's Mass Timber Collaborative, a multidisciplinary initiative of the College of Forestry, Wildlife and Environment, the College of Architecture, Design and Construction, and the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, the conference will bring together experts in forestry, building science, engineering, architecture, and design to delve into the latest CLT research, trends, and developments specific to the region. Speakers include Tom Chung of Leers Weinzapfel Associates, Judith Sheine of TallWall Design Institute, and Thomas Knittel of HDR. See cfwe.auburn.edu.