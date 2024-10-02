✕

A monthly contest from the editors of RECORD asks you to guess the architect for a work of historical importance.

Clue: This orphanage, located in a western European capital, is the work of an architect who, in the decades after the Second World War, sought to reorient the Modern movement around humanistic design. Configured as an interconnected village of individual pavilions, the building was designed with doorways, furnishings, and other elements scaled to the height of children.

Last month's answer: The Kamala House in Ahmedabad, India, was designed by Balkrishna Doshi and was named in honor of his wife. The couple and their family resided in the house for decades, constructing an addition in the 1980s and filling it with an eclectic mixture of artwork and furnishings, some designed by the 2018 Pritzker laureate himself.