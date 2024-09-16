✕

Autumnal tones and sustainable materials mark this crop of products.

Industrial Landscape

Part of an ongoing collaboration between designer Tom Dixon and the Danish textile company Ege, the Industrial Landscape carpet collection adds two new colors, Coal and Iron (inset), that build on the series inspired by the city of London, including Smoke, Wash, Brick, Tide, and Blur (pictured).

egecarpets.com

Purnon

The Purnon Papers by Farrow & Ball is a new collection based on antique wallpapers found in the Château de Purnon in Verrue, France, a grand estate building completed by the Marquis de la Haye in 1788. The new owners consulted Farrow & Ball for their renovation, which unexpectedly led to this five-pattern collection with refreshed colorways.

farrow-ball.com

Weave

Gan’s new Weave rug collection by Spanish designer Helena Rohner—best known for her jewelry—nods to abstract art and mathematics, playing with the possible combinations of color and texture in a single piece. Weave, which is 100% wool and made on a hand loom, is Rohner’s first collection for Gan.

gan-rugs.com

Timantti

Timantti, the Finnish word for diamond, is the name of Maya Romanoff’s sparkling woven-fabric wallcovering, now in eight colorways. Made of 100% polyethylene with nonwoven paper backing, the surface is breathable and easy to clean.

mayaromanoff.com

Abetone

Made of Wilton wool, Radici’s Abetone rug collection in thick cut pile comes in a broad array of colors, ranging from subtle to bold. Salmon, shown here, was presented by Radici at this year’s Salone del Mobile in Milan.

radicicarpet.it

Corso

Turning to texture for fall, Momentum’s new Corso and Corso Lacquer wallcoverings take a cue from luxury luggage. The crocodile-like pattern uses water-based inks and is handmade from 75% water-based plaster, 15% paper, and 10% metalized polyester.

momentumtextilesandwalls.com

Banbū

Herman Miller is offering a new plant-based upholstery option for its classic Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman. The bamboo-derived leather alternative, Banbū, is custom-made by von Holzhausen and, in addition to also being biodegradable, is almost 35% lighter in weight than regular leather.

hermanmiller.com

Joy

Joy, a new high-performance textile collection from Designtex, draws inspiration from the science of how shapes and colors can positively impact our minds. With bold geometric shapes and an engaging palette of hues, upholstery patterns like Airy (show here in Dawn) use negative space to great effect, evoking the delight of completing a puzzle. The woven, coated textiles are 100% polyester.

designtex.com

Hyped Up

By blowing up the traditional houndstooth, designer Suzanne Tick gives recycled performance yarn new energy in the Hyped Up collection for Luum Textiles. A surface with a linen-like feel becomes slightly iridescent as upholstery.

luumtextiles.com