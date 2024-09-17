✕

This selection of products for both interior and exterior applications exemplify new innovations in sustainabilty and resilience.

Woodluxe

Suitable for vertical and horizontal surfaces, Woodluxe exterior stains are engineered to stand up to all the elements, no matter the season. Mildew- and UV-resistant, the one-coat line—available in water- and oil-based formulations—comes in an extensive variety of colors, including seven translucent, ready-to-mix shades and 3,500 solid and ultra-flat stain hues. Different available opacities allow for varying amounts of surface grain pattern and texture to show through, depending on the project at hand.

benjaminmoore.com

Thrive

Best known for its signature natural limewash paints, Kansas City–based James Alexander Specialty Paints is also behind Thrive, a collection of water-based interior paints with washable matte finishes. Made from plant-based binders in lieu of petrochemicals, the toxin- and VOC-free line checks off all the eco- and health-conscious boxes: hypoallergenic, biodegradable, and manufactured using renewable energy. Thrive comes in more than 20 nature-evoking colors, Black Chanterelle, Sand Dollar, and Eucalyptus Bark among them.

thrivepaint.com

StoColor Wood Stain

Sto Corp’s wood-stain collection—available in 25 hues, including 10 dual-color tones such as Washed Walnut and Rustic Ironwood—is formulated to bring together the benefits of a stain and sealer in a single product. For use on resin-cast StoCast Wood, which can be applied as a finish layer on wall or soffit cladding systems or directly to surfaces such as drywall, the stains achieve a rich wood-grain appearance in both interior and exterior applications.

stocorp.com

Emulate

The Emulate line of printed metal coatings uses a rotogravure process that closely replicates the look and feel of common natural building materials such as wood, stone, and metal. Suitable for interior and exterior applications, the prints—available in options ranging from barn board or travertine to hammered metal—offer a close likeness to the “real deal” while being more cost-effective and lighter, and requiring less maintenance.

industrial.sherwin-williams.com