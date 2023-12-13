✕

Architectural Record's annual competition presents the top all-weather furnishings of the year.

Cosmopolitan Kitchen

Designed by Daniel Germani, Danver’s Cosmopolitan Kitchen for outdoor environments channels Piet Mondrian’s primary-color schemes to deliver an eye-catching composition. The modular system includes storage units and countertops, along with electric appliances, in a wide range of dimensions and configurations.

danver.com “A beautiful intersection of art, function, and gathering, the Cosmopolitan Kitchen invites people to spill into the outdoors while enjoying a playful, modern, and customizable amenity.”

AH603 Outdoor Deck Chair

This outdoor deck chair is the latest addition to the Alfred Hoffman–designed series (AH Outdoor Series) for Carl Hansen & Søn. It measures 31" x 30½" x 26" and can be customized with optional seat and back cushions. Constructed from teak wood, it has natural water-repellent properties suitable for outdoor use.

carlhansen.com

Theory

Designed by Scott Klinker for Landscape Forms, Theory is an array of outdoor furnishings from transit-shelter components to bench seating systems. The latter are composed of powder-coated steel and aluminum, while the bus-shelter wall and roof panels are tempered glass. The benches (shown) run 96" long but can be joined together in longer runs.

landscapeforms.com

Bluff and Limbo

These chairs, designed by Hlynur Atlason for Heller, are sculptural organic forms, with swooping contours that comfort a sitter whether outdoors or indoors. They’re made from a recycled plastic polyethylene blend, which resists moisture-related decay and microbial growth, and are available in a choice of six colors.

hellerfurniture.com