This special section explores the latest in prefabrication. It highlights technological advances in residential modular construction, both flat-pack and volumetric. It examines structural innovations, like a low-embodiedcarbon concrete floor system, feats of infrastructural engineering, easy-to-build pop-up retail and public amenities, and novel accessory dwelling units.

Learning Objectives Discuss the potential advantages of prefabrication in reducing construction schedules and material waste. Explain how fabrication within a factory setting can improve construction quality and environmental performance. Understand best-in-practice project-delivery methods for large prefabricated infrastructural projects. Outline structural-design considerations particular to prefabricated buildings.