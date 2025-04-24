Architecture News

RECORD Launches Inaugural Architectural Record Awards Program

By RECORD Editors
The-Architectural-Record-Awards.jpg
April 24, 2025

The editors of Architectural Record are pleased to announce the launch of The Architectural Record Awards, an annual, multi-category award program that joins the magazine’s long-running, submission-based accolades such as Record Houses and Design Vanguard, founded in 1956 and 2000, respectively. The entry period kicks off today—submission guidelines, key deadlines, and other pertinent details can be found here—and closes July 15. 

In total, a handful of awardees will be selected across different categories. The Best of Architecture Awards will recognize excellence in design for single projects, completed within 18 months of the competition deadline, and spanning a variety of building types. From this shortlist, a Building of the Year will be selected. There is also a category recognizing outstanding unbuilt proposals designed by firms as well as students and recent graduates.

Individual practitioners will also be celebrated across three distinct honors: Architect of RECORD, which recognizes a lifetime of achievement in the profession and exceptional work published in the pages of the magazine; Innovator of the Year, which commends outstanding contributions to the built environment that push disciplinary boundaries; and the Rising Professional Award, which acknowledges a leading architect or designer, under 50 years of age, who is making an impact on the profession. 

A jury of practicing architects, from a range of firm sizes and expertise, and Architectural Record editors will select winners of the Best of Architecture Awards. They will judge submissions based on a set of criteria, including quality of design, sustainability, and innovation. Members of that jury will be announced in the coming weeks. Recipients of the individual awards will be selected by a jury of RECORD editors. 

The winning projects and individuals will be announced at the annual Record Innovation Conference, to be held in New York on October 30. Additionally, the awardees will be featured in a fall issue of the magazine. Applicants will be notified of decisions in August or September.

