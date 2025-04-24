RECORD Launches Inaugural Architectural Record Awards Program

The editors of Architectural Record are pleased to announce the launch of The Architectural Record Awards, an annual, multi-category award program that joins the magazine’s long-running, submission-based accolades such as Record Houses and Design Vanguard, founded in 1956 and 2000, respectively. The entry period kicks off today—submission guidelines, key deadlines, and other pertinent details can be found here—and closes July 15.

In total, a handful of awardees will be selected across different categories. The Best of Architecture Awards will recognize excellence in design for single projects, completed within 18 months of the competition deadline, and spanning a variety of building types. From this shortlist, a Building of the Year will be selected. There is also a category recognizing outstanding unbuilt proposals designed by firms as well as students and recent graduates.