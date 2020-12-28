RECORD editors present a selection of residential architecture from around the world published in the pages of the magazine in 2020.
Camelback Residence by Belzberg Architects
Shaded by dramatic cantilevered roofs, a house in Phoenix fuses its interior with the surrounding terrain.
A cantilevered residence on a narrow site in Buenos Aires captures dramatic views of the Río de la Plata.
Casa Alena by Ezequiel Farca + Cristina Grappin
A large family residence in Mexico City by Ezequiel Farca + Cristina Grappin nestles into a verdant hillside with grace.
Home Studio by Manuel Cervantes
An architect’s home cum personal studio allows clients to experience his design ethos.
On a tight site in Amsterdam, architects create a slim, five-story residence.
Simple forms and local materials are all architect Alfonso Quiñones of BAAQ’ needs for a beach house on Mexico's Pacific coast.
Santiago Hills Villa by Studio Saxe
A firm based in San Jose, Costa Rica, envisions an open-air pavilion for a vacation house.
Australian Retreat by Matthew Woodward
On a 25-acre site in New South Wales, a Sydney-based architect designs a home for an environmentally-minded young builder.
A discreet facade belies the surprises within a house in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Garden House by Sebastian Mariscal Studio
An architect creates a secret garden house for himself and his family in a dense residential section of Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Meadow House by CCY Architects
A house in Aspen fits discreetly into the landscape.