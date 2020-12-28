RECORD editors present a selection of residential architecture from around the world published in the pages of the magazine in 2020.

Camelback Residence by Belzberg Architects

Shaded by dramatic cantilevered roofs, a house in Phoenix fuses its interior with the surrounding terrain.

Photo © Bruce Damonte

Casa G by Mathias Klotz

A cantilevered residence on a narrow site in Buenos Aires captures dramatic views of the Río de la Plata.

Photo © Roland Halbe

Casa Alena by Ezequiel Farca + Cristina Grappin

A large family residence in Mexico City by Ezequiel Farca + Cristina Grappin nestles into a verdant hillside with grace.

Photo © Roland Halbe

Home Studio by Manuel Cervantes

An architect’s home cum personal studio allows clients to experience his design ethos.

Photo © Rafael Gamo

Towerhouse by Bureau LADA

On a tight site in Amsterdam, architects create a slim, five-story residence.

Photo © Iwan Baan

Mexican Beach House by BAAQ’

Simple forms and local materials are all architect Alfonso Quiñones of BAAQ’ needs for a beach house on Mexico's Pacific coast.

Photo © Edmund Sumner

Santiago Hills Villa by Studio Saxe

A firm based in San Jose, Costa Rica, envisions an open-air pavilion for a vacation house.

Photo © Andres Garcia Lachner

Australian Retreat by Matthew Woodward

On a 25-acre site in New South Wales, a Sydney-based architect designs a home for an environmentally-minded young builder.

Photo © Brett Boardman

SKYHOUSE by XTEN architects

A discreet facade belies the surprises within a house in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Photo © Steve King

Garden House by Sebastian Mariscal Studio

An architect creates a secret garden house for himself and his family in a dense residential section of Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Photo © Rafael Gamo

Meadow House by CCY Architects

A house in Aspen fits discreetly into the landscape.