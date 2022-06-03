RECORD's monthly list of upcoming and ongoing exhibitions, events, and competitions.

Upcoming Exhibitions

Pamphlet Architecture 37: Visions and Experiments in Architecture

Rhinebeck, NY

September 4-October 17, 2022

Pamphlet Architecture was founded in 1978 by architect Stephen Holl as an experimental publication to promote the work of emerging architects, historically including Zaha Hadid, Lars Lerup, and Mark Mack. In celebration of 37 issues and over 40 years of production, ‘T’ Space Gallery is displaying the work of the five finalists of Pamphlet’s 2021 open call, themed “Visions and Experiments in Architecture,” which asked applicants to imagine new architecture for a new social and political consciousness. The exhibit will also feature an overview of Pamphlet’s history in honor of publisher Kevin Lippert, who died this spring . See tspacerhinebeck.org





Ongoing Exhibitions

American Framing

Chicago

Through July 16, 2022





Antonio de Campos: Concepts for Zaha Hadid Wrightwood 659, a 1920s building transformed by architect Tadao Ando into a new exhibition space, presents a reinstallation of the U.S. pavilion for the 2021 International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia. This exhibit marks the first time the project will be displayed in the United States. Curated by architects and professors Paul Andersen and Paul Preissner, American Framing is a three-story abstraction of a wood-framed building in homage to the national history of timber construction, a building practice which was popularized in America in the 19th century, and is still widely used in new construction today. With the structure are photographs documenting the history of timber housing in America, newly commissioned photographs from Daniel Shea and Chris Strong, and scale models of historic buildings researched and constructed by students at the University of Illinois Chicago School of Architecture. See wrightwood659.org

Frankfurt

Through August 20, 2022





Our Time on Earth Forty-three works by the little-known Brazilian architect and artist Antonio de Campos are on display at the Deutsches Arkitekturmuseum. The exhibit is made up of architectural images he produced as creative consultant for Zaha Hadid Architects from 2000 to 2016, and emphasizes how he shaped the aesthetic identity of the innovative firm from behind the scenes. See dam-online.de/en

London



The Barbican Centre hosts a wide-ranging and dynamic exhibition which introduces radical ideas for future life on Earth in the face of climate emergency. Proposals and imaginings range from the tangible to the fantastic, including proposals for alternative water infrastructure proposals by indigenous peoples and immersive augmented realities from the perspective of plankton. See



Reset: Toward a New Commons Through August 29, 2022The Barbican Centre hosts a wide-ranging and dynamic exhibition which introduces radical ideas for future life on Earth in the face of climate emergency. Proposals and imaginings range from the tangible to the fantastic, including proposals for alternative water infrastructure proposals by indigenous peoples and immersive augmented realities from the perspective of plankton. See barbican.org.uk

New York

Through September 3, 2022





Fiskars Village Art & Design Biennale The Center for Architecture presents four proposals from interdisciplinary design groups across the country that imagine alternative approaches to the commons. Taking into account recent movements toward racial justice and the impact of Covid on the American way of life, the exhibit highlights historic as well as contemporary case studies where design addresses the need for community among vulnerable populations, including seniors, people with disabilities, and those living in public housing. See centerforarchitecture.org

Raseborg, Finland



A one-hour drive west of Helinski, Fiskars is a traditional ironworks community that is currently home to a vibrant creative community of artistans and craftsmen. Their second annual Art & Design Biennale consists of three main exhibitions and parallel programming throughout the summer. Main exhibitions include the newest chapter in the international U-Joints research and exhibition project, “Knots & Knits,” “House by an Architect” which features a collection of wooden miniature houses, and the Onoma group’s immersive exhibition “Hidden – Forms of the Senses.” See



Missing Link: Strategies of a Viennese Architecture Group (1970-1980) Through September 4, 2022A one-hour drive west of Helinski, Fiskars is a traditional ironworks community that is currently home to a vibrant creative community of artistans and craftsmen. Their second annual Art & Design Biennale consists of three main exhibitions and parallel programming throughout the summer. Main exhibitions include the newest chapter in the international U-Joints research and exhibition project, “Knots & Knits,” “House by an Architect” which features a collection of wooden miniature houses, and the Onoma group’s immersive exhibition “Hidden – Forms of the Senses.” See fiskarsvillagebiennale.com

Vienna



This exhibit, at the MAK Exhibition Hall in Vienna, offers the first comprehensive view of the work of avant-garde architecture group Missing Link. Founded in 1970 by Angela Hareiter, Otto Kapfinger, and Adolf Krischanitz, Missing Link aimed to explore the discipline outside of academic and professional constraints. Their body of work ranged from utopian proposals for collective living to research studies of urban networks in Vienna. See



Floriade Expo 2022 Through October 2, 2022This exhibit, at the MAK Exhibition Hall in Vienna, offers the first comprehensive view of the work of avant-garde architecture group Missing Link. Founded in 1970 by Angela Hareiter, Otto Kapfinger, and Adolf Krischanitz, Missing Link aimed to explore the discipline outside of academic and professional constraints. Their body of work ranged from utopian proposals for collective living to research studies of urban networks in Vienna. See mak.at/en

Almere, Holland



This international horticultural exhibition takes place once every 10 years and features a number of temporary pavilions that showcase the latest horticultural developments from around the world. This year, architecture firm MVRDV was selected to design the 60-hectare master plan for the six-month event. The firm imagined the site as a model for sustainable urbanism, anchored by an underlying arboretum concept. An alphabetical library of trees and plants is arranged in a strict grid, providing the layout for the pavilions. After the event concludes this fall, the site will be transformed into a new green residential area for the city. See



The Garden of Privatised Delights Through October 9, 2022This international horticultural exhibition takes place once every 10 years and features a number of temporary pavilions that showcase the latest horticultural developments from around the world. This year, architecture firm MVRDV was selected to design the 60-hectare master plan for the six-month event. The firm imagined the site as a model for sustainable urbanism, anchored by an underlying arboretum concept. An alphabetical library of trees and plants is arranged in a strict grid, providing the layout for the pavilions. After the event concludes this fall, the site will be transformed into a new green residential area for the city. See floriade.com

London



Originally shown at the Venice Architecture Biennale, this exhibit was commissioned by the British Commission and curated by Unscene Architecture. The show explores the idea of privately-owned public spaces in the UK, calling for new approaches to address the conflict between private interests and the public good. A number of British architecture firms, among them the Decorators, Studio Polpo, and vPPR Architects, present seven inclusive reimaginings of privatized public spaces. See



Serpentine Pavilion 2022: Black Chapel by Theaster Gates Through October 15, 2022Originally shown at the Venice Architecture Biennale, this exhibit was commissioned by the British Commission and curated by Unscene Architecture. The show explores the idea of privately-owned public spaces in the UK, calling for new approaches to address the conflict between private interests and the public good. A number of British architecture firms, among them the Decorators, Studio Polpo, and vPPR Architects, present seven inclusive reimaginings of privatized public spaces. See buildingcentre.co.uk

London



The 22nd annual Serpentine Pavilion in Kensington Gardens was designed by Chicago-based artist Theaster Gates, with architectural support from Adjaye Associates. The circular wooden structure draws inspiration from the architectural typologies of chapels and the historic kilns of Stoke-on-Trent. Trained as an urban planner and known for innovative community spaces in Chicago, Gates is the first non-architect to design the annual event’s centerpiece. See



The Architect’s Studio: Forensic Architecture June 10-October 16, 2022The 22nd annual Serpentine Pavilion in Kensington Gardens was designed by Chicago-based artist Theaster Gates, with architectural support from Adjaye Associates. The circular wooden structure draws inspiration from the architectural typologies of chapels and the historic kilns of Stoke-on-Trent. Trained as an urban planner and known for innovative community spaces in Chicago, Gates is the first non-architect to design the annual event’s centerpiece. See serpentinegalleries.org

Humlebæk, Denmark



Presented by the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Denmark, this exhibit features work from the Forensic Architecture studio, headed by architect Eyal Weizman. Forensic architecture is an emerging field of practice developed at Goldsmiths, University of London, which investigates state and corporate crimes against civilians by analyzing architectural evidence. The studio’s work includes models and virtual spaces which reconstruct specific events, including drone strikes, industry-related environmental disasters, and incidents of police brutality, in order to present evidence not normally included in established jurisprudence. See



Black Atlantic Through October 23, 2022Presented by the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Denmark, this exhibit features work from the Forensic Architecture studio, headed by architect Eyal Weizman. Forensic architecture is an emerging field of practice developed at Goldsmiths, University of London, which investigates state and corporate crimes against civilians by analyzing architectural evidence. The studio’s work includes models and virtual spaces which reconstruct specific events, including drone strikes, industry-related environmental disasters, and incidents of police brutality, in order to present evidence not normally included in established jurisprudence. See louisiana.dk/en

New York City

Through November 27, 2022

Displayed throughout Brooklyn Bridge Park, which historically served as a maritime harbor linking the Americas to Europe and Africa, this exhibit by the Public Art Fund features new site-specific works by artists Hugh Hayden, Leilah Babirye, Dozie Kanu, Tau Lewis, and Kiyan Williams. Named after the 1993 book by Paul Gilroy, Black Atlantic is inspired by the impact of transatlantic networks on the African diaspora, with artists emphasizing both global histories and personal identities in large-scale fabrications. See publicartfund.org





Events

(In)tangible Heritage(s): Technology, Heritage and Architecture

Canterbury, UK

June 15-17, 2022

Hosted by the University of Kent, this conference builds on the work of the school’s Architecture Visualization program by addressing the material and social value of architectural heritage. Presentations will feature innovation preservation projects and new ways to work with heritage sites. See architecturemps.com.



AIA Conference on Architecture 2022

Chicago

June 22-25, 2022

Hosted for the first time in person since 2019, this year’s conference features keynotes from the AIA’s new CEO Lakisha Woods and architects Jeanne Gang, Renée Chang, and Vishaan Chakrabarti. Leaders and professionals in architecture and design will come together for a schedule of seminars, practicums, and tours of the host city in order to highlight innovation in the industry. See conferenceonarchitecture.com.



éé Versailles Summer School

Versailles, France

July 4-9, 2022

As part of the Ile-de-France Architecture and Landscape Biennial, the Palace of Versailles is opening its doors for a unique immersive event. Ten international leaders in ten different disciplines, including urbanism, anthropology, fashion design, and architecture, will lead a series of studios, talks, and events situated throughout the historic site. The week will culminate in a party, with each studio offering a specific contribution. The architecture studio, for instance, is tasked with creating flying objects for display above the King’s Garden. See ee-versailles.fr.



Festival of Place 2022

London

July 6, 2022

The annual one-day summit brings together local developers, municipal authorities, academics, architects, designers, and community members for a roster of conversations around placemaking. The focus will be on the climate and social equity emergencies, and how cities can adapt sustainably and inclusively for an uncertain future. See festivalofplace.co.uk.