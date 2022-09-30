2022 Pritzker laureate Francis Kéré is making his only public presentation in the U.S. this year at Architectural Record’s Innovation Conference on Wednesday, October 19th in New York City. The Berlin-based architect will explain how the fundamental principles of his award-winning work are embedded in his projects at every scale, from a small school in his native country Burkina Faso to the National Assembly of Benin, currently under construction.

At the conference, “Architecture and Alternatives,” Kéré is leading a stellar roster of speakers who include AIA Gold Medalist Marlon Blackwell; acclaimed architect and urbanist Carol Ross Barney: international architects Bjarke Ingels of BIG and Li Hu and Huang Wenjing Beijing-based OPEN Architecture; as well as Florian Idenberg and Jing Liu of SO-IL; and Tomas Rossant of Ennead. Two other speakers will delve into design in alternative contexts: Paloma Strelitz, a founder of the prize-winning firm Assemble in the U.K., will describe the mission of the start-up Patch to scale up community-based urban design projects; and Monica Rhodes, current Rome Prize winner, will discuss her work in diversifying the field of preservation and helping communities connect to their past.

The day-long Innovation conference carries CE credits. Tickets are still available to the live event, and registration is also open to stream the program remotely.