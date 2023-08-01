This month’s focus on leisure and recreation showcases projects in Mazatlán, Mexico; Bordeaux, France, and Chicago that offer new architectural interpretations of aquariums, indoor sports facilities, and community-centered parks, respectively. Further afield in Morocco, a Brutalist spa complex receives a special “treatment” courtesy of a $150,000 grant. We also share an excerpt from a new book stressing the critical role of public space, preview a soon-to-open riverfront park in Memphis, and gather the latest summer-ready outdoor and landscape products including decking, planters, and outdoor furnishings and lighting.