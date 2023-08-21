Studio Gang founder Jeanne Gang joins the podcast to discuss the highly anticipated Gilder Center at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, her team’s design of Little Rock's Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, and how her firm is redefining public space.

- Jeanne Gang “The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education and Innovation was rather experimental but so authentic with the American Museum of Natural History and with what we wanted to do: to be welcoming and to get visitors to explore the living part of natural history. We stayed true to that and I’m just super pleased that people like it and feel this when they are there.”

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.