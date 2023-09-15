✕

Upcoming Exhibitions

Generation Proxima: Emerging Environmental Practices in Portuguese Architecture

New York

October 2, 2023–March 23, 2024

This exhibit at the Center for Architecture provides an overview of emerging architectural practices in Portugal through an environmental lens. Work by the seven highlighted firms—Artéria, Colectivo Warehouse, Gorvell, Nuno Pimenta, Oficina Pedrez, OODA, and Ponto Atelier—responds to environmental challenges by exploring new materials and construction methods, using fewer resources, and reintroducing nature as a guiding design principle. The exhibition builds on curator Pedro Gadanho’s recently published book, Climax Change!, which discusses how the climate crisis will impact architectural practice. See centerforarchitecture.com.

Brutal D.C.

Cedar City, Utah

October 14, 2023–March 4, 2024

The Southern Utah Museum of Art presents an exhibition that explores the history, impact, and future of Brutalist buildings in Washington, D.C, such as Gordon Bunshaft’s Hirschhorn Museum (1969) and the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building (1975). Comprised of archival materials, large-scale photography by Ty Cole, and contemporary reimaginings of the buildings’ future use, the exhibition will travel to the National Building Museum next summer. See suu.edu.

Ongoing Exhibitions

There is Room

Chicago

Through October 14, 2023

An exhibition of 2022 Design Vanguard Kwong Von Glinow’s ongoing and completed Chicago housing projects is on view in the reading room of MAS Context, a nonprofit platform for urban research. Presented as a series of half-inch-scale models, the projects seek to demonstrate how the city’s standardized housing typologies can be interpreted in regard to layout and circulation, quality of space, and natural light. See mascontext.com.

Beautiful City—Empty City

Houston

Through January 19, 2024

Presented by AIA Houston, this exhibition showcases the photographs of downtown Houston captured by Leonid Furmansky during the pandemic. Shot largely at night, the images of a vacant and isolated landscape invite speculation about the city’s architecture and the economic and social systems that finance and maintain it. A series of lectures, walking tours, and a photography workshop for children will accompany the exhibition. See aiahouston.org.

1 2 Penzzoil Place #2 (1) and Humble #1 (2), from the series Oil Tower (2020). Photos © Leonid Furmansky, courtesy AIA Houston

Urban Archaeology: Lost Buildings of St. Louis

St. Louis

Through February 4, 2024

This exhibition at the Pulitzer Arts Foundation consists of salvaged architectural elements from landmark buildings, residential homes, and neighborhood institutions built in St. Louis between 1840 and 1950. Drawn from the collection of the National Building Arts Center in Sauget, Illinois, the displayed artifacts illuminate the city’s history and reveal the complicated legacies of power, wealth, and neglect that shaped its built environment and the experience of its inhabitants. See pulitzerarts.org.

Critical Consumption

Vienna

Through September 9, 2024

This year-long exhibition at the Museum of Applied Arts (MAK) will juxtapose historical objects with contemporary designs that illustrate how consumption of fashion has developed over the past 300 years, inviting viewers to reflect on the role of the fashion industry in driving global cycles of production, waste, and labor exploitation. Curated by Lara Steinhäußer, the exhibition also includes contributions by contemporary artists Celia Pym, Dead White Men’s Clothes, Stefanie Moshammer, Sylvie Fleury, Tenant of Culture, The Nest Collective, and Wang Bing. See mak.at/en.

1 2 Detail of the textile Fires (2010) by Ines Doujak (1), and cap made of recycled padded envelopes (2022) by Tenant of Culture (2).Photos: © Ines Doujak (1); courtesy Galerie Fons Welters, Amsterdam, © Kristien Daem, M HKA

Events

Regenerative Metropolis: High Performance Carbon Sequestration 2023

New York

September 22, 2023

A free one-day symposium hosted by the Parsons School of Design explores scalable design technologies for sustainable urban futures, with a focus on Passive House energy standards. Panels and workshops will take a holistic view of emerging tools, policy, financing, and material science in high-performance architecture. See nypassivehouse.org.

Healthcare Facilities Forum

Los Angeles

October 11, 2023

AIA California's annual one-day event features speakers, panel sessions and breakout sessions dedicated to the future of healthcare design. For this year's edition, which focuses on the impact of technology and data, the keynote speaker is Dr. Ray Pentecost, an architect who is one of the country's leading practitioners of evidence-based healthcare design. The event will also be available virtually via livestream. See aiaca.swoogo.com.



Atlanta Design Festival

Atlanta

October 14–22, 2023

The 17th edition of the festival is kicking off with a two-day “Creative Futures” conference featuring speakers Kai-Uwe Bergman of Bjarke Ingels Group and Jan Knikker of MVRDV. Guided by the theme “Why Not Now?” the conference will be followed by a week-long roster of events, exhibitions, talks, workshops, and tours taking place across the city. See atlantadesignfestival.net.

Competitions

AIA COTE Top Ten Awards

Deadline: October 26, 2023

Now in its 28th year, the AIA Committee on the Environment (COTE) award recognizes excellence in design and performance for sustainable projects across the world. Submit-ted projects must have been completed at least 12 months prior to the submission deadline and will be evaluated based on environmental performance, sense of place and history, aesthetics, community connection and resilience, and stewardship of the natural environment. See aia.org.

