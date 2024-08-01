More than a celebration of epicurean delights, August’s Building Type Study, which also comprises the Continuing Education course, highlights the myriad ways architecture is enhanced through its connection to nature—often, quite literally, bringing the outdoors inside.

Join us as we wine, dine, and unwind at this month’s featured—and frequently far-flung—projects: a resiliency-minded casino-hotel on the Belgian coast; prefabricated eco-lodges perched high in Bolivia’s Uyuni Salt Flat; a Bordeaux-area winery that treads gently on its terroir; a lushly landscaped oasis of a hotel on Singapore’s Orchard Road; a natural daylight–flooded Connecticut catering facility; a boldly hued wine tasting room in Oregon’s scenic, winery-heavy Willamette Valley; and lastly, August’s cover story, a circular, solar panel–topped getaway in South Tyrol, Italy, where dramatic alpine views are simply inescapable.