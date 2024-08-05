✕

A monthly contest from the editors of RECORD asks you to guess the architect for a work of historical importance.

Clue: This hotel, perched along the breathtaking coast of a large Pacific island, was designed by a corporate firm best known for a series of pioneering commercial towers. Rendered in concrete, the hotel’s terraced mass conceals a series of interior gardens and courtyards that form a counterpoint to the sweeping ocean views outside its doors.

By entering, you have a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card. Deadline to enter is the last day of each month at 5:00pm EST.

Sponsored by

Last month's answer: The design of the Palazzetto dello Sport, located in Rome, is often credited to engineer Pier Luigi Nervi, who pioneered thin-shell concrete structures and worked with architect Annibale Vitellozzi on this venue for the 1960 Olympics. It was designed to seat 5,000 spectators under its oculus-topped dome, whose flared edges and canted buttresses lend the structure a distinctly animalistic feel; the critic Bruno Zevi went so far as to liken it to an “enormous jellyfish.