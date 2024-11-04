On November 13, RECORD will converge on Brickworks Design Studio in Manhattan to celebrate the 24 anniversary of Design Vanguard, the magazine’s flagship annual accolade that recognizes promising young architectural practices from around the world. Held as a special, hometown edition of the traveling editorial symposium series Record on the Road, the Design Vanguard at 25 event will feature three former recipients in conversation with RECORD managing editor Leo Villardi. A CE session will precede the 90-minute panel discussion; following will be a cocktail reception saluting past and present Design Vanguard honorees, including the latest cohort of 10 winners announced in June.

Participating in the discussion are three Design Vanguard recipients representing a wide swath of the program’s 25-year timeline: Gregg Pasquarelli, a co-founder of SHoP Architects, was among the inaugural Design Vanguard class in 2000; studioSUMO co-founder Sunil Bald, was honored in 2006; and Miriam Peterson who, with partner Nathan Rich of Peterson Rich Office (PRO), was part of the 2018 cohort. During the talk, the three New York City–based architects will chart their own professional milestones, from turning points and key commissions to lessons learned about maintaining a successful practice.

Now global in scope with a team of about 150, SHoP has made an indelible impact on its hometown since its 2000 Design Vanguard win–back when it was a modest young studio of nine. (The firm was established four years prior in 1996.) Key New York projects by SHoP appearing in the pages of RECORD include Barclays Center, Pier 17 at South Street Seaport, and The Brooklyn Tower, which Pasquarelli discussed earlier this year as a guest on the DESIGN:ED podcast. Outside of the Big Apple, major projects featured by RECORD include Uber headquarters in San Francisco and the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Founded in 1997 and recognized as a Design Vanguard in 2006 just ahead of its 10-year anniversary, studioSUMO’s award-winning built work includes the Josai University School of Business Management in Japan and MoCADA/The Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts in Brooklyn. Bald, former associate dean and current professor adjunct at the Yale School of Architecture, was a featured presenter at RECORD’s virtual 2020 Innovation Conference.

The most recent Design Vanguard practice, PRO, is showcased in this month’s higher education–focused issue of RECORD for its Pruzan Arts Center at Wesleyan University; earlier this year, the Shepherd, a Catholic church-turned-multifaceted art space in Detroit’s burgeoning Little Village cultural district, was featured in the May issue. Both projects were presented by Peterson and Rich at the 2023 Innovation Conference. The firm’s Design Vanguard recognition in 2018 came five years after it was established, with a key completed project at the time being Galerie Perrotin.

We look forward to seeing you at Design Vanguard at 25 at Brickworks Design Studio on the evening of November 13. More information on registration for the event, which is complimentary for design professionals, can be found here.