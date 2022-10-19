This Thursday, October 20th at 5pm in midtown Manhattan (venue disclosed at registration), six women leaders in design will be honored at the ninth annual awards cycle of Architectural Record’s Women in Architecture program. Tickets are still available: register here.

The 2022 awards are recognizing Carol Ross Barney, founder of the Chicago-based Ross Barney Architects, as Design Leader; she is known for both award-winning architectural projects and for her role in the design of major infrastructure works such as the Chicago Riverwalk. Jing Liu, co-founder of SO – IL of Brooklyn, a firm that engages deeply in context and community in its designs for cultural and housing projects, is honored as New Generation Leader. Alison Mears and Jonsara Ruth are sharing the Innovator award for their work as co-founders of the Healthy Materials Lab at Parsons School of Design in New York. Hazel Edwards, the first woman to chair the architecture department at Howard University, is receiving the Educator award. Monica Rhodes, currently a Rome Prize Fellow in historic preservation and conservation, is being honored as an Activist for her work in diversifying the field of conservation and engaging citizens with their own stories in the context of historic preservation.

Read more about these architects and designers and their important work here.