Maison Osaka Midosuji by Jun Aoki

Osaka, Japan

Maison Osaka Midosuji

Maison Osaka Midosuji. Photo courtesy Louis Vuitton

June 11, 2020
Kara Mavros
Though Jun Aoki doesn’t create handbags or luggage, his own designs are also integral to the Louis Vuitton brand. The Tokyo-based architect’s firm has designed 10 of the luxury line’s boutiques in Japan, Hong Kong, and New York. The latest, Maison Osaka Midosuji, is a four-level store with a partially open-air restaurant at the top—a first for the label. The building’s curved glass facade, illuminated from within after dark, recalls the billowing sails of Osaka’s maritime history, yet it also showcases the futuristic forms now possible with current glass techniques.

Kara mavros

Kara Mavros is an assistant editor at Architectural Record. Before joining the magazine, she managed communications for advertising and design firms. Her writing has appeared in Domino and VOX. She holds a B.A. from Florida State University.

