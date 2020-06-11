Maison Osaka Midosuji by Jun Aoki
Osaka, Japan
June 11, 2020
Though Jun Aoki doesn’t create handbags or luggage, his own designs are also integral to the Louis Vuitton brand. The Tokyo-based architect’s firm has designed 10 of the luxury line’s boutiques in Japan, Hong Kong, and New York. The latest, Maison Osaka Midosuji, is a four-level store with a partially open-air restaurant at the top—a first for the label. The building’s curved glass facade, illuminated from within after dark, recalls the billowing sails of Osaka’s maritime history, yet it also showcases the futuristic forms now possible with current glass techniques.