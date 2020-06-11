Maison Osaka Midosuji by Jun Aoki

Credits: 1 AIA LU/Elective; 1 AIBD P-CE; 0.1 IACET CEU

May qualify for learning hours through most Canadian architectural associations

The economy was thriving, unemployment was at its lowest in recorded history, and your firm had enough work to keep you busy for months if not years. In a matter of weeks, it all dissipated.

This webinar will look at our current state of affairs and what your firm needs to do, not only to get through the crisis, but to come out of it stronger and more resilient.