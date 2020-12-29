RECORD editors present a selection of landscape projects from five continents, all published in the pages of the magazine in 2020.

Pt. Leo Estate Winery by Jolson

A Melbourne-based firm designs a sculptural hilltop winery on a sprawling estate outside of the city.

Photo © Lucas Allen

Serralves Foundation Treetop Walkway by Carlos Castanheira Architects

A Portuguese architect designs a walkway among the treetops on a cultural site in Porto, Portugal.

Photo © Fernando Guerra

Peabody Essex Museum Garden by Nelson Byrd Woltz

A tiny museum garden in Salem, Massachusetts, draws on Asian and American influences.

Photo © Dan Fionte/courtesy Peabody Essex Museum

The Beach at Expedia Group by Surfacedesign

A San Francisco–based landscape firm creates a public waterfront park on a corporate site in Seattle.

Photo © Marion Brenner

Placa Major by SCOB

Outside of Barcelona, a design and landscape architecture firm redefined a busy intersection as an elegant new town center.

Photo © Adria Goula

Two New German Parks by Planorama

A Berlin-based landscape architecture firm expands and redesigns two public parks for a small Bavarian town, about two hours north of Munich.

Photo © Hanns Joosten

Tainan Spring by MVRDV

A defunct shopping mall in Taiwan is transformed into a public park.

Photo © Daria Scagliola

Pirque Greenhouse by Max Núñez Arquitectos

Past RECORD Vanguard Max Núñez brings a verdant oasis to a suburban residence near Santiago, Chile.