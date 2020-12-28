RECORD keeps up with its Design Vanguards, following their careers long after they have won this honor for emerging firms. The following projects by former Vanguards were published this past year.

Submit your portfolio for consideration as a 2021 Design Vanguard by March 1, 2021.

The Memorial to Enslaved Laborers at the University of Virginia

A new monument reckons with the past of a historic campus—and of the nation. 2007 Design Vanguard firm Höweler + Yoon led the design team.

Photo © Alan Karchmer

The Heights Building

A public school near Washington, D.C., swaps tradition for architectural bravado. Bjarke Ingels Group, a 2009 Design Vanguard, served as design architect, working with executive architect Leo A Daly.

Photo © Laurian Ghinițoiu

Over View at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh

An installation by firm 2017 Design Vanguard firm FreelandBuck teaches children a lesson in trompe l'oeil.

Photo © Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh

Eight Houses on Alcántara

2020 Design Vanguard honoree Cristián Izquierdo juxtaposes two vastly different housing typologies for a small development in Chile.

Photo © Pablo Casals Aguirre

Modern Mill and River Houses

Two types of multifamily housing in Williamstown, Massachusetts, play off a legacy of New England Modernism. Led by 2017 Women in Architecture Awards honoree Beth Whittaker, 2014 Design Vanguard firm Merge Architects designed the project.

Photo © John Horner

Beloit College Powerhouse

Studio Gang—a 2004 Design Vanguard firm [PDF], led by 2014 Women in Architecture Awards winner Jeanne Gang—regenerates an electrical plant as a recreation center at Beloit College in Wisconsin.